Night was tropical from the sea to the mountains

The last night was tropical from sea to mountain. Of the 21 IPMA meteorological stations in the Region, the minimums only dropped below 20ºC in Bica da Cana, Pico do Areeiro, Santo da Serra, Santana, Ponta de São Jorge and São Vicente.

In Prazeres, during the dawn, the air temperature ranged between 26.3ºC and 27.5ºC, while in Quinta Grande it was 25.2ºC, the highest minimums that night.

The tropical night was still marked by very significant temperatures, namely in Santa Cruz/Aeroporto, which before sunrise (07:00 am) the thermometer already marked 29.3ºC.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...