Madeiran photographer captures rare thunderstorm phenomenon

Photographer Diogo Gualter shared on social media a rare phenomenon he captured while making videos of the thunderstorm that was felt in Madeira on the night between Sunday and Monday.

In the text that accompanies the film, he himself expresses surprise at what he saw at the end.

The phenomenon is called ‘sprites’ and, according to the description, they are large-scale electrical discharges that occur well above a thunderstorm or cumulonimbus cloud reaching 50 to 90 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, giving rise to a very varied range of visual forms.” From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...