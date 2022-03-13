Depression ‘Célia’ will be felt in Madeira from the end of this Sunday afternoon

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere gave the name ‘Célia’ to the storm that is approaching the Madeira archipelago and which should be felt from the end of this Sunday afternoon. The effects will be maintained until the early morning of Tuesday, the 15th.

According to a note from the IPMA, there are forecasts of “strong wind from the north quadrant carrying a mass of cold and unstable air with sometimes strong showers, which can be hail and accompanied by thunderstorms, being more frequent on the northern slopes of Madeira Island”.

In addition, snowfall is expected, initially at the highest points of Madeira Island, temporarily descending to altitudes above 1,000 meters during the dawn and morning of the 14th.

As for the temperature, “it should drop significantly, with minimum temperature values ​​below 0°C in the highest points of Madeira Island and 11°C in Funchal, where the maximum temperature should not exceed 15°C”.

The wind should be strong with gusts up to 100 km/h, being very strong with gusts up to 130 km/h in the highlands, gradually decreasing in intensity from the afternoon of the 14th.

Significant changes are also foreseen at sea. “A significant increase in sea waves is expected from the late afternoon of the 13th, with northwest waves with 5 to 7 meters until the late afternoon of the 15th, and persisting with significant heights above 4 meters on the 16th. “.

The same note states that in the mainland territory and in the Azores Archipelago this depression should not have significant effects.

From Diário Notícias

