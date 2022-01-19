MADEIRA RECORDS 1,605 MORE CASES OF COVID-19

Madeira today recorded 1,605 more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. There are 44 imported cases and 1,561 cases of local transmission.

There are still 1,969 more recovered, with the Region currently accounting for 14,127 active cases, of which 322 are imported and 13,805 are locally transmitted.

There are three more fatalities to mourn.

There are now 78 people hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, 77 in Multipurpose Units and one in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19 (the same number as yesterday).

