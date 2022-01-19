COVID-19: MADEIRA RECORDS TWO MORE ASSOCIATED DEATHS

Madeira recorded, this Wednesday, two more deaths associated with covid-19, announced a moment ago, a source from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection.

According to the note issued by the regional secretary’s office with the Ministry of Health, the two patients were 66 and 76 years old, and one of them was vaccinated. Both died at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, this Tuesday, with associated comorbidities.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date, a total of 149 deaths associated with covid-19.

From Jornal Madeira

