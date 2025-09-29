PLAY Airlines Bust with immediate effect

Madeira loses its iceland route.

Icelandic airline PLAY Airlines announced that, starting this Monday, September 29, 2025, it will cease all operations, canceling all scheduled flights, including those departing Madeira on Tuesdays. The decision is due to financial difficulties, low ticket sales, and labor disputes.

The connection between Madeira and Iceland had begun in October 2024, with the inaugural flight scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, offering weekly direct flights between Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo and Iceland.

On the airline’s website, passengers were informed about travel alternatives, the possibility of “redemption fares” on other airlines, and instructions for refunds, whether they purchased tickets with a payment card or as part of travel packages through agencies in the EEA – European Economic Area. Some additional rights may apply under EU regulations for air passengers, and claims in the event of bankruptcy should be directed to the appointed administrator.

PLAY Airlines regrets the disruption and thanks passengers for their understanding.

I would think this was a popluar route for Madeirans, as it offered something entirely unique to our island, and somewhere a lot of people wanted to visit.

Like this: Like Loading...