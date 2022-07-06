PROJECT ‘DUBAI IN MADEIRA’ PRESENTED THIS THURSDAY

This Thursday, July 7th, the presentation of the Varino real estate project, also known as ‘Dubai in Madeira’, takes place.

The presentation was announced by the presidency of the Regional Government and will be attended by President Miguel Albuquerque. It takes place from 12:00 pm at the Savoy Palace Hotel, in Funchal.

It should be remembered that this project will be born on Estrada Monumental, on a land of 35,000 square meters, intended for housing and commerce. The work is in charge of the consortium formed by the AFA Group and Socicorreia.

From Jornal Madeira

