HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WITH 17 APARTMENTS WILL BE BUILT IN TABUA

A housing development, consisting of 17 dwellings, will be built at controlled costs, on IHM land, located on Estrada da Santíssima Trindade, in the parish of Tabua, municipality of Ribeira Brava.

This is yet another undertaking that will be built within the scope of the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), aimed at young Madeiran working families who are unable to access the private rental market, taking into account the current economic situation.

The architectural project foresees the construction of 3 apartments of type T1, 10 of type T2 and 4 of type T3, spread over three floors of housing with a balanced and structured layout, in order to guarantee an implantation that accompanies and that adjusts to the orography and existing buildings on the outskirts and the street layout to which it relates.

The work also includes 17 basement parking lots and respective storage rooms, five outdoor parking spaces, as well as surrounding green spaces.

It is budgeted at around 3 million euros.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit the site this Saturday, August 26th, at 12 noon.

From Jornal Madeira

