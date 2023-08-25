Thanks to Marta for this photo and lovely message below. Congratulations to you both.

Eira do serrado wedding.

My name is Marta De Sousa & my husbands name is Phillip Lapierre. We’re from NY we got married on the hottest day 2 weeks ago on Friday, August 11th (red alert) boy was it HOT!

I’m originally from Madeira (Canico) we decided to get married here to share this special occasion with my elderly parents and my 2 brothers who reside in Canico.

Despite the unbearable heat it was the best day ever!

