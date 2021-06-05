The Regional Directorate of Health has just informed that there are, today, three new cases of covid-19 in Madeira.

There are 127 active cases, since we also have 16 recovered cases.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 6 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (6 people in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 13 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

In total, there are 53 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

From Jornal Madeira