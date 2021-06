The ‘World Voyager’, the ship that will carry out cruises between Madeira and the Azores, arrives at Funchal Port next Wednesday.

To mark this arrival, a welcome and greetings session is scheduled for the Commander, who will be attended by the Vice President of the Regional Government, Pedro Calado.

From Diário Notícias

I look forward to some photos from anyone, please send to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

I will get as many as I can on the blog.