The Municipality of Calheta informs that, following the cleaning works that are taking place on the escarpment overlooking the Calheta waterfront, the yellow sand beach in the east, next to the hotel, will have to be closed from this Monday, 4th of July.

Thus, for safety reasons, circulation will be closed in the Avenida D. Manuel I area.

On the other hand, the opening of the bathing space on the Praceta 24 de Junho side is guaranteed, where the sand regularization works are being completed.

From Diário Notícias

