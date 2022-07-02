BINTER WITH AROUND 100,000 SEATS AVAILABLE BY THE END OF SEPTEMBER

The Spanish airline has around 100,000 seats available until the end of September.

We have around 100 thousand seats available for passengers”, Tânia Sardinha, commercial representative of Binter in Madeira, told journalists this morning.

“We are now having a capacity of around 50 percent in the connection with the Canary Islands and we are also already having some demand for flights from Morocco”, noted the official, adding that Madeirans continue to search a lot for the destination.

It should be noted that this morning the first direct flight of the Binter airline took off from Madeira Airport between Madeira and Fuerteventura, Canary Islands. Tomorrow, Sunday, the company will start the Funchal connection.

Tomorrow, the first direct flight of the airline Binter between Madeira and Marrakech will take off from Madeira Airport.

“It is a joint effort between Binter and Turismo de Morocco. We will have it twice a week, in an operation that we will start tomorrow”, pointed out Tânia Sardinha, commercial representative of Binter in Madeira, on the sidelines of the take-off moment of the first direct flight of the airline Binter between Madeira and Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.

She added that this will be a connection that will take place during the summer. “The operation starts now in July and ends on September 25th”, she explained to journalists.

