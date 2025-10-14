José Carlos Gonçalves will provide preventive measures for seizure at the São Vicente City Council

Things are about to get tighter in São Vicente. The newly elected mayor, José Carlos Gonçalves, of Chega, confirmed that he will issue a preventive measure, which will be filed with the court in the coming hours, to seize computer and document resources from the municipality.

In brief statements, the new mayor was sparing with words, appearing cautious and reserved regarding the details of the operation. He merely assured that the decision aims to “preserve essential documentation and computer records,” describing it as “a preventative measure.”

“We’re going to seize information technology and documents. It’s a preventative measure,” reiterated José Carlos Gonçalves, adding only that the case is being finalized and will be filed in court in the coming hours.

When asked about the specific reasons for the initiative and the potential scope of the legal action, the mayor preferred not to provide details, stating only that “it is a matter of prudence” and that “these are not persecutory intentions, but rather the safeguarding of the public interest.”

The measure comes just days after the local elections on October 12, which resulted in an unprecedented victory for Chega in São Vicente, granting José Carlos Gonçalves the presidency of the municipality.

Still in a transition phase, the new leadership is preparing to ensure the control and integrity of the City Council’s document and computer resources, signaling that the priority at the beginning of the term will be transparency and rigor in the management of municipal resources.

In a restrained but firm speech, the new president made it clear that he intends to thoroughly understand the administrative situation he has inherited before moving forward with other structural decisions for the municipality.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...