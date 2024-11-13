Council removes cement bench from ‘Fernão de Ornelas’

At least one of the cement benches placed on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, as part of the requalification work carried out in 2020 by Miguel Silva Gouveia’s executive, was removed today by Funchal City Council.

This is the bank that was installed in front of the ‘Feira dos Tecidos’ and ‘Nata 7’ and which had already been the target of several complaints.

According to DIÁRIO, customers at the café and some passers-by complained about the noise and conflicts caused by some people who used to socialize there.

However, to date the local authority has not clarified the reason why it decided to remove this bench from that location.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the local authority’s project aimed to “return the street to the population and tourists, with a focus on pedestrian circulation, to make it more accessible, inclusive and safe”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...