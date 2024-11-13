Heavy rain in Madeira until Monday

Weather warnings should be issued.

From tomorrow until Monday, Madeira will be under the influence of a depression centered near the Archipelago, with periods of “temporarily and occasionally heavy” rain expected, accompanied by thunderstorms.

According to the director of the Funchal Meteorological Observatory, meteorological warnings that could reach ‘orange’ should be issued from today or tomorrow, with the period in which the greatest amounts of precipitation are expected to be on Friday and Saturday.

“It will not be raining continuously from Thursday to Monday, there will be some clearings and occasional moderate or heavy showers, but we will have abundant precipitation,” informed Victor Prior.

As for the wind, it will be from the West or Northwest, temporarily strong between Friday and Sunday, with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, especially in the western part of Madeira, namely Ponta do Pargo, as well as Mountainous Regions and Porto Santo, he added.

At sea, waves can reach 3 to 3.5 meters on the North Coast and, on the South Coast, 2.5/3 meters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Victor Prior also revealed that the depression “has a similar origin to what happened a few days ago in Spain, in Valencia”, but he guarantees that “it is much less serious”. However, he informs that it is a situation that will be monitored.

From Diário Notícias

