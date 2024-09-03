“Miguel Albuquerque is afraid of Parliament and the truth”

The secretary general of Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP) accused this Tuesday the president of the Regional Government of being “inconsequential” with his own word when he publicly admitted that he would not allow direct scrutiny by Parliament, within the scope of the parliamentary hearing on the fires that raged for 12 days in several municipalities in the Region.

The parliamentary leader of the JPP cannot resist classifying Albuquerque’s decision towards the people of Madeira and Porto Santo as an “immeasurable lack of respect”, and warns of the need for “the people to take note of the reckless behaviour” of the leader of the executive.

Élvio Sousa says that “memory is a betrayal for Miguel Albuquerque”. And he explains why: “Is this Miguel Albuquerque the same one who, in 2017, told journalist Maria João Avilez that ‘the debates had some Anglo-Saxon characteristics, as I like, democracy with dialectic of frontality. Democracy is confrontation, I appreciate confrontation, the citizen must be enlightened’?”

“Where is this Miguel Albuquerque?”, asks the JPP leader, recalling that, in 2019, the leader of the PSD and the Government, at the opening of the Legislative Session, classified Parliament as “the foundation and basis of our political representation”. And that his government “values ​​and recognizes the fundamental role of this Parliament in the democratic debate, as well as in the discussion of essential issues that concern the present and future of the Region”.

The JPP recalls statements made by Albuquerque last weekend, during his visit to the Festa do Bom Jesus da Ponta Delgada, where he stated that “if they want a government leader to wander according to what is said on the internet or the momentary tastes of public opinion, we will be left without direction”, said Albuquerque.

Élvio Sousa takes the opportunity to ask a question: “What direction are the people of Madeira headed, led by someone who refuses to go to the Assembly to debate what went wrong with a tragedy, who runs away in fear of facing reality, who constantly lies and contradicts himself? This is why the JPP has insisted that Albuquerque is not a trustworthy person, and the signs of this behavior are increasingly visible and worrying.”

From Diário Notícias

