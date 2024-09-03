Albuquerque will not attend the parliamentary hearing

What an absolute Tos#%r….

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, has just confirmed that he will not go to Parliament to testify as part of the parliamentary hearing to determine political responsibilities in combating the fires that ravaged the island of Madeira for a week and a half.

Albuquerque will respond in writing, as provided for in the Regulations, he claimed.

Guarantee given on the sidelines of the opening of the national final of ‘Poliempreende’, a business ideas competition with projects developed by students, graduates or teachers of polytechnic education.

From Diário Notícias

