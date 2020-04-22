A lot of people have been asking where they can buy face masks. I think 90% of the island is still waiting for theirs to be delivered by the Government, so this is a huge fail from them.

Pharmacies now have the normal disposable face masks in stock.

But I have another option. This company on Facebook are making masks to order, they are delivered free in Madeira and Portugal in about a week or less.

Look at the Facebook page here. https://www.facebook.com/oatelierdabarbie/

They have two shapes an oval shape or the rectangle shape. All are washable, and all have a pocket to place a Filter which you can buy at Pharmacies.

If you don’t use Facebook , you can email them and place your order. [email protected]

I have put some images of the masks below, and the prices are €6.50 for 1 €24.00 for 5 €45.00 for 10

I received mine within a week of ordering, they send the nib for Bank transfer, and everything went as smooth as it possible could. The reply in good time.