The measure affects 33 thousand workers who will suffer losses of around 1/3 in earnings. On the other hand, more than 3,500 independent professionals have already applied for social security support.

The data were released this Wednesday by Rui Barreto, regional secretary of the Economy, during a conference promoted by Abreu Advogados.

The ‘webinar’ debate was attended by Jorge Veiga França, chairman of ACIF’s Board of Directors, and Vítor Calado, chairman of Santander Regional Delegation.

From JM