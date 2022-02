The plane carrying the comedians António Raminhos, Marco Horácio and Luís Filipe Borges, has not yet managed to land in Madeira this morning, having been forced to return to Lisbon due to the strong wind. However, every effort is being made to find a solution that allows the performance of the show ‘Três é Demais’ as planned.

The event organized by JM is scheduled for this Friday, at 9:30 pm, at the Madeira Congress Center, where a full room is expected.

From Jornal Madeira

