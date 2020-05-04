A breakdown and supply are the reasons that led the Captaincy of the Port of Funchal to allow the docking at the Port of Recreio da Calheta, at the end of Sunday afternoon, of a sailboat from Vigo, Spain.

According to information from the Maritime Police, the sailboat with three crew members (one Portuguese and two Spaniards) reported having suffered a breakdown and needing refueling after a long crossing, hence permission was given, and also because the sea is rough. Until this morning (Monday) there has been a weather warning of bad weather at sea.

Also according to the information, the extent of the damage will be determined for its repair. Until then, the crew knows that they cannot set foot on the ground.

Since mid-March, Madeira has determined that the stopover of any ship coming from outside is not allowed, with the exception of freighters for refueling in the Region.