Fifteen ARAE inspectors are touring Funchal’s entire trade, making traders aware of the rules to follow in order to avoid the spread of covid-19.

In large commercial areas, elements of GNR join ARAE. It should be noted that the Regional Economic Activities Authority will extend this work throughout the week and throughout the Region.

Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas was the first of the points visited with two teams composed of two officers. But others are already moving into other areas.

No one can try on clothes or shoes and employees are being asked to prevent the customer from touching the clothes they want to see. It is also not possible for the customer to pick up bottles of perfume or other accessories, which is the responsibility of the employees.

