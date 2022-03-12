BLACKLISTED RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE’S YACHT EN ROUTE TO MADEIRA

The yacht of one of the Russian oligarchs that was sanctioned by the European Union, in the context of the war in Ukraine, is on its way to Madeira.

The luxury yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, owner and executive director of the mineral fertilizer company ‘Uralchem’, set sail from Antigua, an island in the Caribbean Sea, on March 4, and is now heading to Madeira, and is expected to arrive to the Region on Thursday, March 17, according to JM.

It is recalled that Russian oligarchs are anchoring mega-yachts in remote ports in small nations, such as Maldives and Montenegro, to evade Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, as an investigation by the AP news agency recently concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

