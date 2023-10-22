Wind makes landings at Madeira Airport difficult

The strong wind continues to affect operations at Madeira Airport on the night of this Sunday, October 22nd.

Four aircraft are trying to make approaches to the Santa Cruz runway at this time (8:50 pm), but still without success.

Among the affected flights are flights from Porto (EasyJet), Manchester (Jet2), Budapest and Rome (Wizz Air).

The EasyJet Porto flight has just landed as I write this, after waiting for a while for conditions to allow.

This afternoon an aircraft from Lisbon diverted to Porto Santo Airport. The flight, operated by Ryanair, should have landed in Santa Cruz at 7:10 pm, but only arrived in Porto Santo at 8:45 pm.

From Diário Notícias

