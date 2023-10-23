Collapse closes Pico do Areeiro route again

Last Saturday’s bad weather may have been the cause of the landslide on one of the region’s most popular trails.

The path that connects Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo is once again closed due to a landslide, possibly caused by the storm that occurred last Saturday, in Madeira.

The fact that the entire route takes place in steep areas of the island’s central mountain range makes it prone to these occurrences.

According to the Institute of Forestry and Nature Conservation (IFCN), along with this trail, all other classified routes remain closed and should only reopen after the ongoing inspection has been completed.

