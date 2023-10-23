Oldest dog in world dies in Portugal

Bobi, a dog from Alentejo who held the record for the oldest dog in the world, died this Sunday. He was 31 years old, completed on May 11th.

The animal was hospitalized a few days ago, after internal problems were detected, and unfortunately it did not survive, the owner, Leonel Costa, revealed to SIC Notícias.

“We started specific treatment. However, he did not resist. It was a tough fight and only a warrior like him could have lasted that long”, said the tutor.

The animal, which was described by owner Leonel Costa as being “an angel”, “very sociable” and “sweet”, was ‘crowned’ by Guinness World Records on February 1, 2023, at 30 years and 266 days.

From Jornal Madeira

