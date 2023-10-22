38-YEAR-OLD POLISH CITIZEN DIES AFTER BEING SWEPT AWAY BY A WAVE IN POÇA DAS LESMAS

A 38-year-old citizen of Polish nationality, today, after being swept away by a wave in Poça das Lesmas, while allegedly taking a photograph.

As revealed by Sanas Madeira, the fall of an individual overboard activated the vessel Atlântico 1.

However, despite all the efforts of the crew at the Porto Moniz Life Saving Station, “it was not possible to avoid the tragic end”.

“Due to the sea conditions, he was transported to the port of Porto Moniz where he was waiting for an ambulance from the Volunteer Firefighters of São Vicente and Porto Moniz and the PSP”, informs the published statement.

This service was coordinated by the Regional Civil Protection Service, IP-RAM and MRSC Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

