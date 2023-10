Today, Funchal’s bathing complexes are closed, where cleaning work and removal of debris left behind by the bad weather that hit the region this weekend will be taking place.

The announcement was made by Frente MarFunchal on its official Facebook page, which, however, noted that this afternoon it will be possible to reopen the Barreirinha Bathing Complex.

“We will resume normal operation of the bathing complexes tomorrow”, can be read in the publication.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...