A man was found dead this afternoon in the shipyards located under Ponte dos Socorridos.

The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters were still called to the scene, around 2 pm, but there was nothing to be done for the victim, who had suffered a fall from the aforementioned bridge.

The PSP was called to the scene, as well as the health delegate.

From Diário Notícias

