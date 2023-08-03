Lucas Simões is the first to hit the road in RVM

Five-time champion Alexandre Camacho chose to be the third to leave.

The driver Lucas Simões will be the first to go out on the road in the Madeira Wine Rally 2023.

The riders who participated in the ‘qualifying’ have already chosen the starting order for the 1st stage of the race and the winners of this morning’s qualifying stage avoided the first places on the list.

Five-time RVM champion Alexandre Camacho will be the third to leave, Giandomenico Basso is the fifth.

The choice took place in the early afternoon, at Praça CR7, where the ‘qualifying’ participants took a group photo.

From Diário Notícias

