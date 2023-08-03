Rally Cars will accelerate today in the show race on Avenida do Mar

After a morning of official practice, qualifying and ‘shakedown’ in the eastern part of the island, with ‘operations’ centered in Água de Pena, the emotions of the Rali Vinho da Madeira (RVM) head towards the capital in the afternoon.

By 15:00, the vehicles are in the pre-park for departure at Praça do Município.

The 64th edition of Madeira’s premier motorsport event, which attracts thousands of enthusiasts to the road, has the official start scheduled for 4 pm, with the podium ceremony taking place, as usual, in Praça do Povo.

The first special classification race will take place from 7.22 pm, with the promise of bringing a show to Funchal, the always highly acclaimed ‘super special’ on Avenida do Mar marks the official ‘start’ of the RVM.

The completion of the test requires several changes in traffic in this area.

Check out the conditions in the city’s arteries.

