The Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection issued an order declaring an Alert Situation throughout the territory of the Autonomous Region of Madeira. The declaration takes effect immediately and is valid for a period of 30 days, which can be extended.

In the document made by the Madeiran executive to the media, also published in JORAM, reference is made to the various measures that have already been announced, such as the closure of school establishments, spaces for nightlife. As for the airports of Madeira and Porto Santo, a preventive check will be made on arrival. Authorizations for mooring ships are suspended.

The document recalls that “disobedience and resistance to the ordensegitimate orders of the competent entities, when practiced in an alert situation, are sanctioned under the terms of criminal law and the respective penalties are always increased by one third, in their minimum and maximum limits”.

From Diário Notícias