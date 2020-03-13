Madeiran footballer Cristiano Ronaldo turned to his Instagram and Facebook to leave a message of solidarity with those who are facing the coronavirus epidemic and ask people to do everything to protect human life.

In a message written in English, CR7 states that “the world is going through a very difficult moment, which requires the greatest care and attention of all”. He says he speaks not only as a footballer, but also as a son and father, a person “concerned with the latest developments that are affecting the world”.

“Protecting human life must take precedence over any other interests,” he says. He adds that his thoughts are with those who lost close people due to Covid-19, solidarity with those who are facing the virus, “just like my teammate Daniele Rugani”, and demonstrates his continued support for the fantastic professionals who are putting their lives at risk to save others.

From Diário Notícias