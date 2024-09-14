Fuel prices drop again in Madeira

Fuel prices will fall next week, according to the Government’s joint order published on Thursday.

From Monday, a litre of 95 petrol will cost a maximum of 1.503 euros in the Region, whilst simple diesel will not go beyond 1.255 euros, corresponding to drops of 3.6 cents and 1.9 cents, respectively.

Currently, a liter of 95 octane gasoline costs 1.539 euros and a liter of regular diesel costs 1.274 euros.

Fuel prices in Madeira continue to decline, despite the Regional Government having started to withdraw benefits in terms of fuel tax.

