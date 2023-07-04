Elections in Madeira on the 24th of September

The President of the Republic has scheduled the elections for the Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira for the 24th of September.

The information has just been made available on the Presidency’s website.

When Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa heard the representatives of the parties with seats in the regional parliament, only the PCP defended the 1st of October for the holding of the electoral act. The rest opted for September 24th, now confirmed by the President of the Republic.

The electoral campaign starts, therefore, on the 10th of September, a Sunday.

From Diário Notícias

