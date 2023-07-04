Opening ceremony this Wednesday of Vila Baleira Suites

Located on the beachfront, with its 114 one-bedroom apartments, the Vila Baleira Suites (former Aparthotel Luamar) is one of the spaces of choice for beach holidays.

The hotel unit, which has a Buffet Restaurant and two ‘A La Carte’ Restaurants / Bars, will be officially inaugurated this Wednesday, at 11.30 am, at Regional Road 120, Cabeço da Ponta, Porto Santo.

It should be noted that the sale process of the Aparthotel Luamar, a four-star hotel located on the island of Porto Santo, and owned since June 1992 by the Sousa Group, was completed in January 2022.

The unit has had a complete refurbishment ready for it’s reopening.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...