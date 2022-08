Praia da Doca do Cavacas has already reopened for bathing.

The information was provided a moment ago by Frente MarFunchal, which also states that the result of the counter-analysis carried out on the waters “indicates that they are clean and suitable for bathing, thus the beach is operating normally”.

It is recalled that that bathing space was forbidden to bathing on the 10th of August.

