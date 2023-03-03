Family does not give up looking for missing person in Funchal

It’s been 20 days and there is no sign of the whereabouts of José António Mendonça, the 51-year-old man who on the afternoon of February 11th fled from the Emergency Service of Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

The family says they are desperate and makes an appeal again, asking anyone who finds, or sees him to contact the Public Security Police or through the number 961049854.

Since that date, they have been looking for the man “everywhere”, but no clue has led them to him.

The family says they offer a reward to whoever finds him.

From Diário Notícias

