Young man found dead in Gaula

A young man in his 20s was found dead this afternoon in a residence located in Urbanização das Lobas, in Gaula.

According to reports, the young man had not been seen for a few days and was found dead by a relative.

The body was already in a state of Rigor mortais.

After the health delegate gives the order for the removal of the body to the Legal and Forensic Medicine Service, at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, investigations will start.

The Public Security Police were called to the scene and took care of the occurrence.

Like this: Like Loading...