Funchal Marina users dissatisfied with conditioning

Users of the Funchal marina, namely maritime-tourist companies and owners of boats moored there, are dissatisfied with the structure to protect the work that is already in place, making access to the pier significantly more difficult. The boarding and disembarking of passengers, many with limited mobility, may be at risk.

Judging by the photographs shared with DIÁRIO, the company in charge of the contract left about a meter and a half of space between the pier and the protective stones and the water, including the light poles in between.

It is in this area that people will have to pass – and they are already passing, since the fences began to be placed on Tuesday -, fearing those who reported this situation that sooner or later an accident could happen.

A work that will last almost two years (20 months is the expected duration) and that will make life – and business – difficult for the vast majority of users of that space. Therefore, as far as the DIÁRIO found out, they ask that at least the access space for people be enlarged and not the narrow corridor.

As reported by DIÁRIO, “the existing infrastructure will be demolished to make way for a new building with spaces designated for catering, commerce and services”, representing “an investment of 5 million euros” by the company Tecnovia Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

