Fuel prices will fall again next week. From 00:00 on the 15th of August, gasoline 95 and colored diesel will drop by 8 cents and diesel will cost 9 cents less.

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 …….€ 1.75 per liter

Road diesel ………………………………..€ 1.63 per liter

Colored and marked diesel ………… € 1, 27 per liter

