easyJet promotes Madeira with a landscape of a Greek island

The mistake soon generated some repairs on social networks.

The intention was good. easyJet has sought, in recent days, to promote the discounted trips that the airline offers to the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo.

This would have been just another campaign to promote the routes that the low-cost company has for the Region, if an image of a white sandy beach flanked by a green mantle of forest that anyone who knows the archipelago will quickly say is not a Madeiran landscape.

And actually, it’s not. This is an image of the island of Corfu, the second largest island in the Greek archipelago commonly known as the Ionian Islands.

Corfu is an island almost five times the size of Madeira and practically the same size as the island of Mallorca in the Spanish Balearic Islands. It is much sought after for its paradisiacal beaches, as are many of the more than two dozen island territories that are included in that Ionian group.

In the image used by easyJet, we have the beach of Agios Georgios, nestled in a cove, with almost white sand and a turquoise blue sea. The land, covered with very green vegetation, seems to gently tear the waters.

Contacted by DIÁRIO, a source from the company admitted the error and refers that the permanence of this image on social networks was very circumscribed. “easyJet admits that there was a small error in the upload of the photo that was corrected immediately, the photo was only available for the time necessary to make the change”, they refer.

These situations are not exactly new. In 2014, the same company used a photo of the parish of Ponta Delgada, in Madeira, in an action to promote connections to the city of Ponta Delgada, in the Azores.

However, today, during the morning, easyJet put ‘on air’ a new advertisement for the same campaign, but now with an image of Madeira, more precisely Ponta de São Lourenço, with the motto “And you will want to find yourself with this treasure of the Atlantic. Discover Funchal or Porto Santo, from €14.99.”, as we can read in the description of the promotion made.

