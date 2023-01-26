SESARAM opens investigation process after complaints of obstretic negligence at the Hospital

Following the press release published this afternoon by PAN Madeira, where it denounces alleged “obstetric negligence” at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, the Administration of SESARAM informed that it has instituted a process of investigation of the described reports.

PAN Madeira, through a press release, presented its solidarity with the women in labor, questioning the “lack of care and in certain cases the negligence of the medical team” in the obstetrics unit of Hospital Nélio Mendonça, claiming to have been aware of several reports of mothers who denounce this practice.

The Administration also informs that “without prejudice to the contact to be made with the PAN, the users who so wish, may contact the SESARAM Humanization Service through the Citizen’s Desk (in person, by telephone or by email) to schedule a meeting “.

From Diário Notícias

