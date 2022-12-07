THE FIRST PASTEL DE NATA SHOP IN MADEIRA OPENED TODAY

The Nata 7 brand opened today the first custard tart shop on the island of Madeira, located at Rua dos Ferreiros 69, right in the heart of the city, 1 min from Funchal Town Hall.

Always cooked on the day and on site, with constant training, those responsible promise quality, freshness and a traditional pastel de nata. Combined with coffee and Madeira wine, Natas tend to unite the Madeiran and the tourist who visit us.

The value of the cake best known by the Portuguese is 1€, while the tart and a coffee cost 1.5€ in a Soft Opening regime for a week, the brand promises to sweeten the Christmas of the thousands of visitors to the street daily.

From Jornal Madeira

