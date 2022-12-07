Rough Seas in Porto da Cruz

Rough Seas in Porto da CruzTobi Hughes·7th December 2022Madeira News A giant wave in Porto da Cruz, washed over the swimming complex there, which I believe is closed. Open link and swipe to second image to see video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JM Madeira (@jm_madeira) Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related