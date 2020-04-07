Miguel Albuquerque said recently, at a press conference on the new coronavirus, which took place yesterday at Quinta Vigia, that the Regional Government has already purchased around 40 thousand masks for health professionals and patients, in a global investment that amounts to around eight millions of euros.

The governor hopes to have 250,000 masks available for current use by the population in the near future. “On April 14, 15, we expect to have 250,000 masks already,” he said.

“I think we are going to have to enact a scenario where the use of the mask will be mandatory”, he also predicted.

