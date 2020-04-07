The movement of people between the 9th and 13th of April is limited as a result of the extension of the state of emergency in Portugal.
Thus, workers must circulate with a declaration from the employer certifying that they are in the performance of their professional activities.
This declaration must contain the following elements:
Citizen Identification
Number citizen card
Citizen Place of residence (full address)
Professional practice location (complete address)
Identification of the employer
If circular required by more than one municipality to exercise
the professional activity, indicate the municipalities
Signature Employer