The movement of people between the 9th and 13th of April is limited as a result of the extension of the state of emergency in Portugal.

Thus, workers must circulate with a declaration from the employer certifying that they are in the performance of their professional activities.

This declaration must contain the following elements:

Citizen Identification

Number citizen card

Citizen Place of residence (full address)

Professional practice location (complete address)

Identification of the employer

If circular required by more than one municipality to exercise

the professional activity, indicate the municipalities

Signature Employer