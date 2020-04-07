The Friends Of 4 Patinhas is signing a lease on a small shop in São Vicente….. we are planning to open a Charity Shop in March (Delayed due to Covid-19)selling donated goods… staffed by volunteers, we will be able to expand our low or no cost cat and dog neutering program, maintain our feeding schedules as well as provide emergency care for the wandering animals on the North Coast of Madeira…… 100% of the profits will help support these programs…. We have been granted our official government Not For Profit certification so all donations of merchandise are tax-deductible……the shop will be called ANIMAL WORKS! We are planning an aggressive campaign to secure items to sell….. gently used clothing, costume jewellery, new and used housewares, used books, decorative items and antiques.

So while at home if you can have a clear out of your drawers, cupboards, storerooms etc, and have anything useful for the charity shop, please keep it in a safe place and I will try to arrange a collection when possible.

I also want to thank all of those who have brought me a coffee at https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Chinesa over the last few weeks during this Covid-19 situation, to help support my blog and the work I do. With this money as I can’t get out for coffee at the moment, and suffering an instant coffee at home, I have brought dog food for this charity, which I support a lot through the year, with donations sent. I have already brought 50kg of dog food, and I am also going to get cat food when I next go to the supermarket.

When we are back to some kind of normal, and Jerry lets me know when the shop will be ready to open, I will let you all know through the blog, and if anyone has anything for the charity shop, I will try to collect if I can and take up to Sao Vicente with me.