Drug seized in Madeira was transported by sea from the Continent

The drugs seized by the Judiciary Police in Madeira, during this Wednesday, came from the mainland and were transported by sea to Funchal, revealed Ricardo Tecedeiro.

The PJ coordinator explained that the narcotic product was concealed inside two water heaters, stressing that the detainees, a 36-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, had no relation to each other and had no criminal record.

“We believe that we have put an end to this criminal activity at least in this segment that involves these two individuals. The investigation always proceeds with the aim of collecting other evidence and identifying other persons responsible”, he said.

This investigation allowed the PJ to apprehend an amount of hashish capable of corresponding to about 50 thousand individual doses and enough cocaine for about 2,200 individual doses which, as mentioned above, was hidden in water heaters.

From Diário Notícias

